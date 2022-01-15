PSG Graduation Ceremony on January 19

Covai Post Network

The 28th Graduation Ceremony of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be held on 19th January, 2022 at the college.

Mr.M. Subramanian, the Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamilnadu will participate as the Chief Guest and distribute the certificates. 148 MBBS graduates, 69 Post graduates(broad & super speciality), 22 gold medal winners and 18 Academic award winners will receive their

certificates & medals.

Dr Praneetha C S will be adorned with the GRG Gold Medal for the Best All Round Graduate, while Dr R Balachandar will receive the GV gold

Medal for the Best outgoing graduate. The event will be held in 3 venues to ensure compliance with COVID protocol. The event will be presided over by Sri.L.Gopalakrishanan, Managing Trustee of PSG Institutions.