PSG honous it’s staff

PSG & Sons’ Charities dedicates a day every year to commemorate the life and contributions of Dr. G.R. Damodaran, the Founder of PSG College of Technology & PSG College of Arts and Science. Several staff of PSG Institutions are honored on this day for their meritorious services.

Shri L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee – PSG & Sons’ Charitiesdelivered the Presidential Address and gave away the Life Time Achievement Award to Dr.P.Radhakrishnan, Director – PSG Institute of Advanced Studies and Former Principal – PSG College of Technology.

The Chief Guest was Mr lakoka N Subramanian Chairman, M/s.Sagotharen, Coimbatore.

The function was held on 21st February 2022 in PSG College of Technology campus. Welcome address was delivered by Dr. M Ramanathan, Principal – PSG College of Pharmacy, Dr. K Prakasan, Principal – PSG College of Technology read out the citation, followed by felicitation address by seven of our distinguished Alumni.Prof.P.V.Mohanram, Secretary – PSG ITAR delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Seventy eight employees were presented with ‘25 Years Service’ awards and 2 retired employees received the service awards. Kumar Arumugam Endowment Award was presented to one teaching and one non-teaching staff.