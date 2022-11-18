“PSG Hospitals acquires India’s first highly advanced SGRT – The latest and safest way to deliver Radiation therapy to Cancer patients”

Covai Post Network

PSG Hospitals is a teaching affiliate of PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research and was established in 1989 by the PSG & Sons Charities, with the objective to provide scientific, ethical and quality healthcare.

PSG Hospitals which is accredited by NABH has now expanded to commence Oncology services. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the art Varian TrueBeam LINAC with hyperarc, Elekta brachytherapy, a dedicated Siemens CT simulator, and surface guided radiation therapy (SGRT) from C-RAD.

C-RAD is a leading Healthcare manufacturer from Sweden focusing on developing products aimed at safety of patients on Radiation Therapy. It is a matter of pride that PSG Hospitals received the very first model of the Catalyst plus HD SGRT in India from C-RAD. This has been commissioned and ready for clinical use.

C-RAD and PSG Hospitals have also entered into an academic partnership by means of a MOU, whereby C-RAD has committed to make PSG Hospitals a centre of excellence by providing all the necessary training and establish a clinical school for SGRT in PSG Hospitals. The collaboration is set to start in 2023 and will include several research papers on SGRT from an Indian perspective using the C-RAD Catalyst+ HD system at PSG Institute of Oncology, India. PSG will also be one of the first academic institutions in the world to adopt SGRT into their curriculum for Medical Physicists and Radiotherapy technologist course, commencing 2023.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing of the MOU, Dr. T. Balaji, Director Oncology remarked, ‘We recognize patients have choice when it comes to cancer care, and when they choose PSG, we want them to know they have access to all the options for care. In the modern era of radiation oncology where precision is crucial, a C-RAD SGRT technology is the precise answer to stereotactic radiation therapy.’

The MOU was signed by Dr. T. M. SubbaRao, Principal, PSGIMSR & Mr. Tim Thurn, CEO of C-RAD in the presence of Shri. L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG Institutions.