PSG iTECH joins hands with SANDFITS

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research (PSG iTECH)SANDFITS Foundries Pvt. Ltd.

(SANDFITS) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing of the MoU took place on 25.11.2021 (Thursday) at 09.45 am PSG iTech Campus, Neelambur, Coimbatore.

• The budding graduates from the institutions.could play a key role in technological up-gradation, innovation and competitiveness of an industry. Hence, the main objective of this MoU is to intensify that

close co-operation between industry and institute which would benefit the student community to enhance their skills and knowledge.

• This MoU will also facilitate effective utilization of the intellectual capabilities of the faculty of PSG iTech by providing significant inputs to them in developing suitable teaching / training systems and training material by keeping in mind the needs of SANDFITS with focus on skill based training, education and research.

• The curriculum and the training methodology have been customized to fulfill the needs of the industry. This MoU will also facilitate Industrial Training and Visits, Internships and Placement of Students, Guest Lectures, Research and Development activities related in the

fields of Mechanical Engineering-Product Design, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering.

• A Professional Development Course is being developed to train the industry personnel. This course will cater to the needs of Graduate

Engineers and Diploma Engineers from rural background. PSG iTech will be providing the professional support in the selection, recruitment and training of these personnel and will be developing appropriate manpower with an overall personality development to suit SANDFITS and their client organizations.

• This course will involve both theory and practical content. The theory content will be delivered by PSG iTech Faculty. In addition,

for practical courses, the laboratory facilities will be shared and hands-on training will be given by SANDFITS. The course content wil be for 200 hours and 120 hours will be taken by PSG iTech faculty and the remaining 80 hours will be taken by SANFITS officials with

duration being 2 years. A mutual joint certification will be awarded on completion of the course. This course will include modules like Social skills, 3D Modeling, Communication Skills and other related courses needed to enhance the skills to sustain and succeed in the industry. The expected outcome is that the trainees will be best suited for the SANDFITS industrial environment and their associated client organizations, as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution to the society.

• The training domains will include Basic Work Culture, Machine Operations and Shop Floor Practices, Quality Management System and

Engineering (including Maintenance Engineering).

• The MoU was signed by Shri.L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG & Sons’ Charities for PSG iTech and Shri.R.Saravanan, Managing

Director for SANDFITS.

• From SANDFITS, Shri.S.Udayabhanu, President, Operations, Shri.C.G.Rajendran – AVP, Operations, Shri.K.Srinivasan – Sr Manager, Business Excellence and Shri.S.Neppoleon – Sr Manager, HR were present and from PSG iTech Dr.P.V.Mohanram, Secretary, Dr.G.Chandrmohan, Principal, Dr.N.Saravanakumar, Professor and Head / Mechanical Engineering, Dr.D.Elangovan, Professor / Mechanical Engineering, All HoDs and faculty of Mechanical Engineering were

present during the signing of the MoU.