PSG & Sons and Charities presents Kadambari 2023 a Cultural Fest

PSG & Sons Charities is back with Kadambari the cultural feast marking the Margazhi fest in Coimbatore. The event is planned from the 5th of January to the 8th of January 2023 at the PSG Medical College auditorium. The highlight is the participation and performance of all the PSG Institution’s students with celebrities during the event.

Addressing the press here Dr JS Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Super Specialty Hospitals said: Kadambari the annual music event for PSG students by PSG and Sons Charities which happens in the first week of January every year. This is an attempt by our Management to showcase the heritage of Carnatic music and get students interested in Indian classical music. This will expose the influence of Carnatic Music in the film industry and make them more involved. We are happy that Shri. Ananth Vaidyanathan a renowned Voice Trainer, will be inaugurating the student event with active participation. We also have Dr. S Ghatam Karthick, Shri Sikkil C Gurucharan and Ms. Sriranjani Santhanagopalan performing during the event.

Dr.S Vijeyajaya, Music Dept HOD PSGCAS , Coordinator of the Kadambari event said they have trained over 60 students to be prepared for the event.Its noteworthy to share that there is so much talent in the student community of PSG Institutions even from the school level.

She also added that MsSriranjani Santhanagopalan will be awarded the “Yuva Kala Ratna” Award as an upcoming performing artist. In the last few years the event has had the stalwarts like Ranjani sisters, MsNithyashree Mahadevan and Shri Rajesh Vydia performing on stage.

NC Nandagopalan, Secretary, PSG Schools also spoke about the event and it’s impact of the student community.

The first day event is a special event on 5th January 2023 titled Thirai Raga Kadambam, a musical concert based on the popular ragas in Film music by Students of PSG Institutions. Around 50 artistes have been involved in the event.

The second day 6th of January event is titled Nadhotsavam a Classical Music Concert by students of PSG, followed by a music concert by Dr. S Ghatam Karthick along with Airtel Super Singers. Irudha raga layam.

On the 7th January 2023, a event is titled Krishna Tharangini where classical dances will be perfomred by the students of PSG Institutions followed by Jannal Orap Payanam by Shri Sikkil C Gurucharan & Team.

On the 8th January 2023, a perfomance titled ‘Vandanamu’ a Carnatic Music Concert by the students of PSG Institutions followed by Nada Pravaham a Music concert by Ms. Sriranjani Santhanagopalan. She will be awarded Yuva kala raathna by Dr. Arimalam Padmanabhan a well known Tamil classical musical personality – the Chief Guest.

The entry is free of cost. We have invited various gated communities of senior citizens in and around Coimbatore. People can reserve seats by calling 9894759934 / 9790147727