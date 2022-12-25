PSG students and teachers join hands to organise a grand carnival

Covai Post Network





PSG Public schools pulled off a successful carnival on 23rd December 2022 with lot of elements like Kids Expo of different subjects, food court, shopping and rides. The Carnival was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr. A. Jayasudha, Principal, PSG college of Nursing, Coimbatore, who surveyed the exhibition along with the Headmistress, Mrs. B. Velumani and encouraged all the participants by admiring their effort. Mr. A. Sekar, Assistant Commissioner Armed Reserv, witnessed the carnival and appreciated the collaborative effort put up by the teachers as well as students.

The department of Tamil depicted the life style of Alwargal and Nayanmargal as a commemoration to their contributions that can inspire our young generation. The department of English briefed the importance of grammar, reinforced the language using corners like Theatre, puppets and games. Hindi department glorified the language importance and oriented about grammar using moral Stories and pictures. The department of Mathematics created a magical world of mathematics using working models, games and puzzles.

The department of science showcased several models related to science such as animal habitats, solar system, water cycle, hydraulic arm etc. The department of Social Science created models of different land forms, irrigation, etc. that can ease the learning of the subject.

The carnival was properly organized which ensured a well needed break from studies and provided the students and teachers with opportunities to indulge in different activities. Parents offered their support and appreciation with their presence amidst their personal commitments. It was a simple but an over the top event as everyone expected.