29 Nov 2019, Edition - 1599, Friday
Coimbatore

PUCL, lawyers stage demo against Gotabaya’s visit

Covai Post Network

November 29, 2019

Coimbatore, Nov 29 : A group of lawyers belonging to PUCL and Social Justice Lawyers Association Friday staged a demonstration in the city condemning the visit of Sri Lankan President Gothabaya Rajapaksa to India.

Holding placards like “war criminal Gotabaya go back. Perpetrator of Eelam Tamil Genocide,” the lawyers raised slogans against his visit.They also criticised the Indian Government for inviting and hosting Gottabaya
for three days, who was responsible for the genocide of lakhs of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, 20 activists of Dravidar Kazhagam were arrested for attempting to stage a demonstration on Gotabaya issue.

