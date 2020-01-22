Pulse Active Health Kiosks introduced in Salem Division.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to augment the Non Fare Revenue earnings of the Salem division of Southern Railways, has finalised a new innovative proposal, to open Pulse Active Health kiosks at Salem and Coimbatore .

Accordingly, one kiosk was inaugurated at Salem junction Tuesday by Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao.

The contract has been awarded to Quantificare Health Stations Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad for a period of 1 year, fetching an annual license fee of Rs.2.40 lakh .

The salient features of Kiosk is that in addition to the source of earning , it is also a passenger amenity by providing facility to commuting public for knowing about their health and wellness by generating reports on payment of a nominal fee, a division release said here.

The tariff for basic testing including parameters like BMI, Height, Weight etc is Rs.50 and the complete medical report which provides BP and Sugar level in addition will cost Rs.100, it said.