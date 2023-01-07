Puneet J from BAP Associates, Coimbatore, emerges as winner at the Cluster 6 Finals, of the Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Puneet J from BAP Associates, Coimbatore, emerged as winner at the Cluster 6 Finals of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2022, the 19th edition of India’s most prestigious business quiz.

The Cluster 6 Finals representing Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep witnessed some power-packed quizzing. Mr. Sibi Mathew, General Manager, Taj Malabar Resort, Cochin, was the Chief Guest at the event and gave away the prizes in a virtual prize distribution ceremony. The winner took home a cash prize of Rs. 35, 000/-* and will now compete in the semi-final round to qualify for the National Finals. Rakesh Pillai from Measured Inc, Thiruvananthapuram was announced as the runner-up, winning a cash prize of Rs. 18, 000/-.*

In continuation of the online format from the last two years, Tata Crucible this year too was held online. The country has been divided into 12 clusters. After two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each of the 12 clusters have been shortlisted for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will compete in the 12 online cluster finals. The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in the semi-finals and finally six winners will qualify for the national final event scheduled to be held in January 2023. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The brand partners for the quiz for this edition of are Tata Play Binge, Tata Motors Nexon, Tata 1mg, Mia by Tanishq and Tata Cliq. All finals are being streamed on a deferred basis on Tata Crucible Facebook, Twitter and You Tube channels.

Noted quizmaster ‘Pickbrain’ Giri Balasubramaniam hosted the show in his unique quizzing style along with co-host Rashmi Furtado