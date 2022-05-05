Punjab CM thanks Sadhguru for “words of encouragement”

Covai Post Network

Punjab Chief Minister Shri. Bhagwant Mann thanked Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, for his congratulatory message to the Govt. of Punjab on introducing incentives for water-saving cultivation.

The Chief Minister posted the thank you note on his Twitter handle: “Thank you for your words of encouragement @SadhguruJV ji. Our govt is leaving no stone unturned to promote sustainable farming practices to help farmers and save waters of Punjab. We have planned to reach out to all farmers with this scheme to turn it into a mass movement.”

Earlier, Sadhguru had congratulated the Government of Punjab on a new policy that offers a 1500-rupee incentive per acre for direct seeding of rice (DSR).

Sadhguru tweeted, “Congratulations, @PunjabGovtIndia, on incentivizing sustainable farming practices. The way forward is government & policy support for farmers to embrace economically & ecologically sustainable cultivation methods. May Punjab inspire rest of Bharat.”

Agriculture experts say that the DSR method of cultivation can significantly reduce groundwater exploitation besides saving labour and irrigation costs for farmers.