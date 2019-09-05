Pykara dam full, flood alert sounded

Covai Post Network

Ooty : With incessant rains battering Nilgiris district, all the major water bodies are brimming to full and the district administration on Thursday issued a flood alert to those living on the banks of Pykara dam, from where the water is being released.

An order issued by the district Collector, Innocent Divya advised the people living on the banks of Mayar, Masinagudi, Thengumadada to move to safer places, as the surplus water from Pykara will be released by evening.

NIlgiris and Coimbatore districts are experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days, particularly during nights.

Meanwhile, the water in Pilloor dam in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district has reached its full reservoir level of 100 feet, necessitating the release of 8,000 cusecs to Bhavani River, official sources said.