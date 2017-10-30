Rajasthani Sangh constructs crematorium

State Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani inaugurated a crematorium here on Sunday. Constructed by the Rajasthani Sangh at a cost of Rs. 2 crores in a 77-cent land at Chokkampudur, the crematorium is part of its ‘Mukti Dham’ project.

Talking to Covai Post, Shravan Bohra, Chairman of Mukti Dham Crematorium Committee, the crematorium has two manually operated units and waiting halls for the people to perform rituals. The Sangh, that would maintain the crematorium, would also operate hearse vans to transport dead bodies from their houses free of cost.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Dr. K Vijaya Karthikeyan, S Babulal Jain, President and other office bearers of the Sangh were present.