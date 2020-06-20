  • Download mobile app
20 Jun 2020, Edition - 1803, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • India-China face-off: Ahead of PM’s all-party meet today, Rajnath Singh speaks to Oppn ‘to build consensus’.
  • Mukesh Ambani’s RIL becomes ‘net debt free’ by raising Rs 1.69 lakh crore
  • India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi to be held today
Travel

Coimbatore

Rajasthani’s residing in Coimbatore donate to CM’s relief fund.

Covai Post Network

June 20, 2020

Various Rajasthani Associations and individuals residing in Coimbatore joined hands to donate Rs. 2.5 lakh to Minister S. P. Velumani at the District Collectorate to combact the spread of COVID -19 in Tamil Nadu.

This was done under the guiendance of Shravan Bohra, Babulal Bagrecha, Naresh Jain , Ramesh Bafna among others who had donated a total fund of Rs 53 lakh including Rs 51 lakh to CM relief fund earlier.

They thanked the State government and the community helpers for their best efforts during this critical period.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿