Rajasthani’s residing in Coimbatore donate to CM’s relief fund.

Various Rajasthani Associations and individuals residing in Coimbatore joined hands to donate Rs. 2.5 lakh to Minister S. P. Velumani at the District Collectorate to combact the spread of COVID -19 in Tamil Nadu.

This was done under the guiendance of Shravan Bohra, Babulal Bagrecha, Naresh Jain , Ramesh Bafna among others who had donated a total fund of Rs 53 lakh including Rs 51 lakh to CM relief fund earlier.

They thanked the State government and the community helpers for their best efforts during this critical period.