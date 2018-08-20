Rare protest by youth at Coimbatore Collectorate for land deed

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Painting his body with colours of the National Flag, a youth today attempted to barge into the office of the District Collector, seeking deed for his three cents in Sulur on the city outskirts,

The youth, Saravanakumar, was in the news some three months ago, when he attempted to immolate himself and his family members on the collectorate premises

Saravanan, with body painted in tricolour and holding a national flag, raised slogans and attempted to enter into the collectorate. However, he was stopped by the security police and taken for interrogation.

While being whisked away, he said he was seeking the deed for his three cents for long and the administration was not taking any action.