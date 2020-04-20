Reconsider the EB charge payment order for SMEs: Coimbatore MP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan today urged Tamil Nadu electricity minister to reconsider or withdraw the recent order to SMEs on paying the electricity charges by May 6.

In a letter to the minister, K Thangamani, Natarajan, representingbCoimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, said that an order was issued

by the power ministry to small industries to pay their March and April month electricity charges by May six, as paid in January and February month charges.

Since March 25 all the small industries, powerloom industry were not functioning due to lock down and the industries were in serious financial trouble due to stoppage of production.

In this situation, it was not fair to ask these industries tobpay the power charges, Natarajan said that it can be decided whether to waive the

charges or pay in instalments, after consulting with labour department , after the industries started production.