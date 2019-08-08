Record 64 entries for 2nd round of INRC Rally

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : A record 64 entries were received for the 2nd round of Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship beginning here Friday.

The first round of the rally held in Chennai in June had 51 teams

The 3-day rally will be flagged off in the evening at Kethanur on the outskirts, where it will be run around 120 KMs at special stages on gravel and dirt tracks, Club Head Gautham Shantappa told reporters here Thursday.

Three time Asia Pacific rally Champion Gaurav Gill and four Women’s teams are participating in the rally , which has received record number in the last 42 years, he said.

Championship Yacht Club has been appointed as promoters for the next three seasons of the Indian National Rally Championship, he said.

Shivani from Davangere in Karnataka, who was present said that women are getting good encouragement to participate in such rallies.

The third round will be held in Rajasthan in September, 4th in Kochi in November, 5th in Bengaluru in November and 6th and final round in Chikmagalur in December, Gautham said