Rejuvenation camp for temple elephants to begin Sunday

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Jayamalyatha, the elephantfrom the Srivillipudur Nachiyar Temple (Andal) was the first to reach to participate in the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants, beginning at Thekkampatti in Mettupalayam, some 45 KMS from here,Sunday.

As many as 27 elephants are expected to participate in the camp which will be held till February one, official sources said.

Jayamaliyatha of Virudhunagar district reached Saturday afternoon at Vanabhadra Kaliamman Temple and other elephants are expected to reach by Saturday evening and by Sunday morning, they said.

The annual camp is being organised by HR and CE Department since 2003, introduced by former chief minister, Jayalalithaa, which was held at Theppakafd in Mudumalai in Nilgiris distrcit. The venue was shifted to the banks of Bhavani river at Thekkampatti from 2012.

The stage is set to receive the elephants, their mahouts by setting kitchen to prepare special food the elephants, medical facilities. corridor for walking and also bathing ghats for elephants.

Kasthuri from Palani Murugan teple, Andal from Sreerangam, Lakshmi from Thiruchirapalli Malaikottai temple, Ramalakshmi from Rameshwaram Ramanatha Swami temple have already started their journey to the camp.

Lakshmi from Puducherry Manakkul Vinayagar Temple is expected to reach on Monday or Tuesday.

The entire area will be solar fenced to prevent the straying of wild elephants into the camp and necessary cameras will be set up to watch the movements, they said.