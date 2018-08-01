01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday
- SC reserves judgement in Sabarimala Case, questions ‘How can you question faith?’
- BJP escalates attack, vows NRC in Bengal, ‘If cops block, we will protest, we will not stop’, says BJP Chief Amit Shah
- The problem will be solved with confidence, cooperation, and belief, says Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta
- BJP President Amt Shah to visit West Bengal on 11 August
- 7 people lose their lives as a luxury car rams into an auto in Coimbatore
- INX Media Case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till 28th September
- J&K Police’s Crime Branch files a supplementary charge-sheet in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua
- Durango governor says no deaths have been reported after Aeroméxico airliner crash, but there are injuries.
- Special counsel Robert Mueller refers foreign agent inquiries to New York prosecutors
- TMC issues adjournment notice in Parliament over NRC issue
Repo rate hike to hit struggling knitwear garment sector, say exporters
Covai Post Network
August 1, 2018
Coimbatore : Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) today said the increase in repo rate by 25 basis points would impact the knitwear garment sector at a time when the manufacturing units were struggling to sustain in the global market.
TEA president Raja Shanmugham in a statement said this would impact the market, which witnessed the decline of knitwear garment exports in the first quarter of this financial year by 22 per cent compared to last year.
While pointing out the pricing pressure in the global market, he expressed apprehension that the increase in cost of credit would make exporting units uncompetitive and think twice before taking fresh orders.
When the interest rate in the international market is between 2-4 per cent, in India it was in the region of 11 per cent, he said. The Government was providing 3 per cent interest subvention to packing credit as compensation under interest equalisation scheme but should increase it to 5 per cent immediately, he added.