Review meeting of Growth Fund at Collector’s office held

Covai Post Network

A review meeting on the progress of the State Balanced Growth Fund was held at the Coimbatore District Collector’s office on January 11. The meeting was chaired by Ponnaiyan, Vice Chairman, Tamil Nadu Planning Commission.

Ponnaiyan said at the meeting:

The State Balanced Growth Fund is being implemented in selected constituencies by the State Planning Commission. Various projects are being effectively implemented with the financial assistance of the Commission by submitting ideas on education, employment, health, poverty alleviation and industrial improvement to improve the backward areas in each district.

Accordingly, development projects are being implemented in selected areas in Valparai and Anaimalai circles in Coimbatore through the State Balanced Growth Fund. Development projects have been implemented in the Valparai Government Hospital, which is mostly inhabited by Adidravidar and tribals, including a maternity ward and a surgical ward with bedside facilities, a post-operative ward with bedside facilities, rooms for children with beds and a doctor’s and nurse’s quarters.

The school education department has also requested for additional school buildings, solar power in schools and kitchen gardens in schools.

When the projects become fully operational, the same will be extended to other parts of the district, said Ponnaiyan.

The meeting was attended by District Collector K Rajamani, District Panchayat Leader Chandimati Asokan, District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan, District Panchayat Secretary Sangamithirai and others.