Road to Rookies Cup to kick start on July 6

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The third edition of Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup will kick start here on July 6, which will give young motor-sport athlete a chance to win the mantle of India’s fastest racer of the year.

Young biking enthusiasts, between 12 and 16 years of age, will have a chance to showcase their prowess on an international stage on July 6 and 8 at Kari Motor Speedway.

This not only defines a new category in the sport in India but also gives the best motorcycle racer in the country a chance to be a part of the internationally acclaimed Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup 2018, a release said.

The second leg will be held at the same venue on August 31 and September 2.

Ahmedabad-based Sachin Chaudhary was crowned the champion of the first edition of Red Bull Road to Rookies in 2016, while Mizoram’s Lalhruaizela won the second edition and grabbed the ticket to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup qualifiers in Spain last year.