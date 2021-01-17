Road works should be completed 100 percent quickly, stresses SP Velumani

Covai Post Network

A review meeting was held at the Coimbatore Corporation Office on the ongoing development projects. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme SP Velumani, who said at the meeting:

Under the Smart City project in Coimbatore, a number of developments are underway, including the construction of roads, parks, drinking water facilities and sewerage management facilities.

Basic infrastructure works such as sewerage works, joint water projects, road works, maintenance of street lights should be completed expeditiously for the intent of public use. The officers concerned should expedite the work by conducting a direct field survey. Development work on nine ponds including Selvachinthamanikulam, Krishnampathikulam, Selvampathy, Kumaraswamy Pond, Singanallur Pond and Kurichi Pond under the Smart City project should be completed expeditiously. Road works should be completed 100 percent quickly, said the Minister.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation Madurantaki, Municipal Engineer Lakshmanan, all Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Engineers and many others.