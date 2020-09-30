Robber who escaped from Coimbatore GH rearrested

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: A robber, who escaped from the Government Hospital here, while in police custody was rearrested today.

S Jamesha , a resident of Ukkadam, was arrested yesterday on charges of stealing money from a temple in Kanjikonampalayam a year ago, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for medical check up before being produced before a magistrate last night and managed to give slip to the police.

Jamesha was re-arrested today near the city railway station, reportedly to leave the city and immediately remanded and lodged in the Central jail here police added.