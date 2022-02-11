Roll Ball Championship: Coimbatore students win titles

Covai Post Network

Roll Ball Association of Tamilnadu has conducted the Tamilnadu Sub-Junior Roll Ball team (Boys & Girls) for the 2nd South India Sub-Junior Roll Ball Championship 2022, on 8th and 9th of February 2022 at Lawspet Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry.

Heartily we congratulate and feel proud for the Camfordians who represented Tamilnadu (TN) in Roll Ball Championship 2022. Camfordians won the titles as “Tamilnadu Girls Winners” and “Tamilnadu Boys Runners” from the Roll Ball Association of Tamilnadu.

Rajashree Sridhar of standard 8D represented TN Girls team. Rishab.K of 8D, Niithin .K of 8C and Sri Sudarshan .S of 7C represented TN Boys team.

Competition was held between state teams and match result details (for girls) as follows:

TN – PONDY (9-1) won by 8 points, TN – ANDRA (7-0) won by 7 points, TN – KARNATAKA (8-0) won by 8 points. Match result details (for boys) as follows: TN – PONDY (8-0) won by 8 points, TN – ANDRA (12-0) won by 12 points, TN – KARNADAKA (6-0) won by 6 points, TN – KERALA (1-2) runner-up.

The Chairman Mr.Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Mrs.Poongothai Arul Ramesh and Principal Mrs.Poonam Syal congratulated the winners who represented TN in Roll Ball Championship.