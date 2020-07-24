Rotaract’s gesture and appeal in the war against malnutrition

Covai Post Network





The COVID-19 pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced since World War II. Than this being a health issue, it also brought many socio-economic problems to many part of world and our nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the COVID-19 spread in India may have led to over 4.1 lakh additional cases of underweight children and about 3.93 lakh cases of wasting in the country’s poorest households, as reported by The New Indian Express in a recent article.

As a disaster management organization, we had already arranged groceries and food supplies to many underprivileged needy families from all over India, but apart from that we – Disaster Response Volunteers (DRV) India with the support of Unavu and Rotaract Club of Coimbatore Gaalaxy took a step further to address the problem of nutrition deficiency of the children in these families during the current crisis.

The Project MILK also referred as #Milk4Children Campaign aims to provide a glass full of fresh milk to the children under age of 10 belonging to the underprivileged and marginalized communities on a daily basis throughout this pandemic lockdown. Along with milk, we provide a bun/a packet of biscuit/an egg to ensure complete nourishment.

We started this on 5th May 2020 and until now, we’ve reached 500+ children living at the refugee camps, tribal settlements, and villages in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Tirupattur, Tiruvarur, Dharmapuri, and Coimbatore. We’ve served 3500+ glasses along with a bun/biscuit packet/egg in the last 75+ days.

We are yet to calculate the statistics and figures of the project impacted on the beneficiary children, but we’re pretty sure that we did our best to address a major problem of malnutrition during this crisis situation.

Till date, we have spent more than ₹65,000/- for this cause till date, and we need adequate funds to continue our support to them to fight against Malnutrition.

We will strive to continue this project in all possible means.

Let’s ensure #Milk4Children! 💙

Contact:

Vino – 9600115429

Yuvaraj – 8825562503

DRV India – [email protected]

RAC Gaalaxy – [email protected]