Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown organised “Roto Ride or Run” fundraising event for supporting special children with caliper

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown and Zakpro organized “Roto Ride or Run”; The program was held today under the theme We Walk and Make Others Walk. This “Roto Ride or Run” program was held today (20.08.2022) at 6.30 am in Sri RK Rangammal School, Avinashi Road, Coimbatore under the name of “Roto Ride or Run” to provide Calipers for children under 10 years of age.

Rotarian Captain Balaji, project leader of “Roto Ride or Run” said, “The amount obtained from this “Roto Ride or Run” event is being held as a fundraising event for the poor children under 10 years of age who are dependent on caliper from nearby districts. These artificial legs are given to them on the World Day of Disabled Persons on 3rd December every year.

Last year, for the first time “Roto Ride or Run” competition was held. As it is a sustainable project of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown it was held for the second time this year.

The event “Roto Ride or Run” was flagged off by Rotarian AKS N. Sundaravadivelu, who is the Governor Nominee for Rotary Districtr 3201, and RKV. Rangammal School Correspondent Vikram. Rotary Assistant Governor Rotarian Sumit Kumar Prasad, Rotarian Rakesh Kumar Ranga, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown President Rotarian NJ Sundaresan, Secretary and Zakpro Founder and MD Rotarian AL Kumaran and Treasurer Rotarian Vignesh were present.

All those participating in the event have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 650.00. The amount collected from this registration fee will be used to prepare artificial legs and provide them to those who need them. CALIPERS provided by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown will be replaced every year according to the growth of the children. A target of 150 legs has been set this year.

This “Roto Ride or Run” event was not only held in Coimbatore but also from other states of India Singapore, Malaysia, England and USA participated in this competition. So far 300 people have registered in Coimbatore alone. This competition is designed so that participants can participate from anywhere in the world . They can participate in this event by walking, Running or in the field by cycling . Participants in the cycle race have to cycle a distance of 15 or 25 kilometers. Participants in a run or walk race have to cover a distance of 5 or 10 kilometers. Rotarian Raj Mohan Nair, Governor of our Rotary District 3201, was the first to register for this event. Coimbatore District Director Rotarian Mylaswamy registered the second.

There is no specific path to this competition. They can walk on any way or path they like. This includes recording your cycling, running and walking events via “Strava” and other fitness related apps and sending them to us. Our team will review the entries they send and select the winners. Medals and e-certificates will be awarded to them.” said the organisers.

Rotarian Mylasamy along with Rotarian AKS N. Sundaravadivelu presented the medals and e-certificates to the winners of the competition.

Rotarian AKS N. Sundaravadivelu Inaugurated “Roto Ride or Run” event organised by Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown in Coimbatore.