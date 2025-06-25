Rotary Club of Coimbatore Spectrum’s “Singapennee” 25 E-Auto Distribution Ceremony Empowering Women and Preserving Nature Go Hand in Hand, Says Vanitha Mohan

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, June 25, 2025 – The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Spectrum, in a significant step towards women’s empowerment and sustainable livelihoods, held its “Singapennee” 25 Nos. E-Auto Distribution Ceremony on 25th June 2025 in Coimbatore. This initiative, part of a broader effort to elevate self-reliance and economic opportunity for women, was supported through the CSR partnership of Baker Hughes.

The highlight of the event was the symbolic distribution of e-auto rickshaws to deserving women from underprivileged backgrounds, reinforcing the club’s mission to promote dignity through livelihood support.

The Chief Guest, Chairman of Pricol Ltd and Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, Smt. Vanitha Mohan, lauded the project’s impact on green mobility and gender inclusion. “The more we empower women, the stronger our nation becomes,” observed Mrs. Vanitha Mohan, Chairman of Pricol Limited and Founder of Siruthuli Foundation, while addressing a function held recently in the city.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Mrs. Mohan lauded the initiative for promoting electric autorickshaws and highlighted its dual contribution—women’s economic advancement and environmental protection. She commended the symbolic naming of the project after a lioness, urging participants to emulate that spirit of courage and leadership.

She emphasised the importance of adhering to road safety norms and encouraged every individual to take responsibility for ecological well-being. “As a step towards environmental preservation, each person should plant and nurture at least two saplings,” she said.

Referring to Siruthuli’s ongoing efforts in water conservation and air quality improvement, she stressed that collective participation is key to achieving sustainable progress. “Only through small yet meaningful contributions by each of us can such initiatives succeed and secure a better future for the next generation,” she added.

Applauding the efforts of Rotary Clubs in supporting environmental initiatives, she remarked, “Just as the absence of water renders life unsustainable, the absence of the Rotary movement would have made the eradication of polio nearly impossible.

The event witnessed participation from civic leaders, environmentalists, and community members committed to sustainability and social development.

The event was graced by District Governor Elect Rtn. Chella K Raghavendran, District Vocational Service Director, Rtn. PP Lakshmanan, Assistant Governor, Rtn. CS. Tirumuragam and GGR, Rtn. Vigneesh.

From Baker Hughes, General Manager, Mr. Muruganantham and Senior Engineering and Technology Manager, Mr. Jayaganesh offered their heartfelt appreciation for being part of such a socially transformative venture.

Led by Club President Rtn. C. Ashokan, Secretary Rtn. T. Shafiq Ahmed, and Project Chairman Rtn. Sampathkumar Velusamy, the initiative was applauded for its thoughtful execution and long-term vision.

“Through this project, we are not just handing over vehicles we are handing over opportunity, courage, and independence,” remarked Rtn. Sampathkumar.

The Vehicle cost is 4,50,000/- , Rotary Club of Coimbatore Spectrum and Baker Hughes have Sponsored 2,50,000/-, Government Subsidy of 1,00,000/-, Balance 1,00,000/- Loan Arranged by us for the Beneficiaries which will be Paid Back by the Beneficiaries in 24 Months.