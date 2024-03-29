Royal Care Hospital partners with Pfizer to Establish Center of Excellence for Adult Vaccination in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Pfizer India today announced its collaboration with the Royal Care Hospital in Coimbatore, establishing the hospital as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a hub for adult vaccination.

The primary aim of this partnership is to improve patient care and advocate for adult vaccination, ultimately establishing a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem within the hospital to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) through top of mind recall for clinicians and proactive decision making for vaccination by patients

VPDs pose a significant health burden in developing countries, with over 95% of related deaths occurring among Indian adults, surpassing those from noncommunicable diseases.

Hospitalization rates due to VPDs notably affect adults with conditions like Chronic lung disease, Chronic heart disease , Chronic kidney disease diabetes, and cancer. Individuals over the age of 50+years , particularly those with chronic diseases like COPD, asthma, diabetes, or heart issues, face an increased risk of disease like pneumococcal disease.

With an aim to address this,

the CoE at Coimbatore will be dedicated to implementing a protocol-based strategy to optimize the efficiency, effectiveness, and personalization of the adult vaccination program. Additionally, the CoE will integrate adult vaccination into health checkups for individuals aged 50 and above , with comorbidities, recommend travel vaccinations based on destination and risk profile, and establish a centralized vaccination centre with cold storage. This holistic approach aims to enhance vaccination efforts and elevate overall preventive healthcare.

Following the CoE inauguration by Dr. Paranthaman Sethupathi, Medical Director at Royal Care, a scientific summit was conducted with senior clinicians like Dr. Pattabhi Raman, Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology leading the discussion along with expert inputs during a panel discussion with Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology and Dr. A. S. Naveen, Consultant Infectious Diseases from Royal Care Hospital. The summit explored topics such as need for early vaccination in comorbid patients with emphasis on elderly cohort, and a panel discussion on prioritising risk groups for pneumococcal vaccination.

Dr. K. Madeswaran, Chairman & Managing Director of Royal Care said, “The establishment of the Centre of Excellence underscores our commitment to transformative healthcare & wellness, including advocating for adult vaccination. Through this collaboration, we aim to bolster value on best-in-class patient care and build a centre to provide easy access to patients for adult vaccination.

Dr Santosh Taur, Director Medical Affairs, Pfizer Vaccines, said, “Pfizer’s partnership with Royal Care Hospital marks a milestone, establishing it as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Vaccination. This initiative reflects our dedication to combatting respiratory infections like pneumococcal disease through preventive measures. Together, we’re shaping a holistic healthcare environment within the hospital to empower both healthcare providers and patients in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases..”