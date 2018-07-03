Rs.1.15 crore worth gold bars seized from passenger

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Revenue intelligence officials on Tuesday seized 3.67 kgs of gold, worth Rs.1.15 crore, from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.

Following a tip off, officials intercepted the passenger, M. Amalraj (25) of Ernakulam in Kerala, and found a heavy mild steel roller, weighing over 13 kg in his checked baggage, police said.

Growing suspicious, the officials checked the roller, by drilling and cutting and found 24 gold bars, totally weighing 3.675 kgs, concealed in it. Amalraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.