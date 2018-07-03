04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
- JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
- 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
- Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
- Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
- Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
- Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
- Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
- The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Rs.1.15 crore worth gold bars seized from passenger
Covai Post Network
July 3, 2018
COIMBATORE: Revenue intelligence officials on Tuesday seized 3.67 kgs of gold, worth Rs.1.15 crore, from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah.
Following a tip off, officials intercepted the passenger, M. Amalraj (25) of Ernakulam in Kerala, and found a heavy mild steel roller, weighing over 13 kg in his checked baggage, police said.
Growing suspicious, the officials checked the roller, by drilling and cutting and found 24 gold bars, totally weighing 3.675 kgs, concealed in it. Amalraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.