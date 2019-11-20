Rs.1,500 crore bypass connecting Coimbatore with Mysuru and Karnataka

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu government has conceived bypass project connecting the city with Mysuru in Karnataka at a cost of Rs.1,500 crore, Assembly Speaker, P Dhanpal said Wednesday.

Participating in a special grievances day at Annur, some 35 Kms from here, Dhanpal said that this would help ease congestion from the city to Sathyamangalam in Erode district and to Mysuru from there.

The project, from Saravanampatti in Coimbatore will completed in phases, wit the financial assistance of NABARD, he said.

Stating that the present government was implementing various projects for the benefit of the people, he said that the works for he long cherished dream of Athikadavu-Avanashi water project, pending for the last 60 years, had already been started, an official release said.

Dhanpal distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs.5.85 crore to 1,261 beneficiaries at the function, where the district collector, K Rajamani was present.