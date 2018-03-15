Rs 1,789cr budget allocation for Avanashi-Athikadavuy project, plea for early implementation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) welcomed the Budget allocation of Rs 1,789 crore for Avanashi Athikadavu project announced by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneersevam today.

However, people in the region were expressing disappointment over the Rs 250 crore announced in the last budget which was not utilized.

The Government and the Chief Minister should take steps to implement the project now, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said in a statement here.

The Government should take concrete steps and implement the project pending for the last 50 years. The project would prove beneficial to poor farmers and people of Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode, he said.