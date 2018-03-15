16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
- Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
- I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
- Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
- Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
- Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
- AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
- Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
- RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Rs 1,789cr budget allocation for Avanashi-Athikadavuy project, plea for early implementation
Covai Post Network
March 15, 2018
Coimbatore : Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) welcomed the Budget allocation of Rs 1,789 crore for Avanashi Athikadavu project announced by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneersevam today.
However, people in the region were expressing disappointment over the Rs 250 crore announced in the last budget which was not utilized.
The Government and the Chief Minister should take steps to implement the project now, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said in a statement here.
The Government should take concrete steps and implement the project pending for the last 50 years. The project would prove beneficial to poor farmers and people of Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode, he said.