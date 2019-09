Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About Rs.3.32 lakh unaccounted money was seized from the Sub-registrars’ office in Mettupalayam in the district, during a raid there Wednesday.

Based on a tip off about corruption, sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, raided the office and found unaccounted cash of Rs.3.32 lakh, police sources said.

Further investigations are on to ascertain the sources of the cash.