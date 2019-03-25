  • Download mobile app
26 Mar 2019
Coimbatore

Rs.39 lakh worth 1.2 kg smuggled gold seized, one held

Covai Post Network

March 25, 2019

Coimbatore : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized 1.2 kgs of crude gold worth over Rs.39 lakh from a passenger from Sharjah arrived here by Air Arabia flight.

Based on information, the officials kept strict vigil and intercepted one Jamshid of Kozhikode on the morning March 23.

On search of his baggage the officials found a coffee maker and on opening, gold was found concealed within the layers of the boiling cup.

A total of 1,200 grams of crude gold in the form of a hollow cylinder was recovered, with a value of Rs.39.84 lakhs at the rate of Rs.3,320 per gram an DRI release said Monday.

Jamshid said to have confessed to his involvement in the smuggling racket for the commission money offered by some unscrupulous persons.

He was arrested and released on bail and further investigations are under progress, the release said.

