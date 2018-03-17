Sacked AIADMK spokesperson blames party top brass

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The sacked AIADMK spokesperson, K.C. Palanisamy, on Saturday, criticised the party leadership for removing him from his post. He blamed the party top brass for removing him “under pressure from the BJP for speaking in support of no-confidence motion”.

Talking to reporters here, Palanisamy sought to know why he was singled out for the remarks, where as another MP Venugopal also expressed similar views on the issue.

“The Cauvery Management Board would become a reality only if the party supported the no confidence motion and the party should take a firm stand on the issue,” he said.

Many problems have cropped up as there are two parallel power centres (Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister) in the party,” he said. “Both of them should not use the party for their selfish motives.”

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam of not capable of taking his own decision, Palanisamy said that he had stated that he had joined the Edappadi camp on the advice of Prime Minister and had stepped down as Chief Minister as sought by Sasikala.