Sadhguru praises Uttarakhand govt for releasing temples from its control, urges other states to follow

In the midst of Sadhguru’s extensive campaign to #FreeTNTemples, the spiritual leader applauded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s historic decision to release temples in the state from government control. The decision, according to the founder of the Isha Foundation, is a “matter of great joy” as 51 temples and shrines in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, have been freed from government control.

“Congratulations Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji, to govt of Uttarakhand & to all others who supported the #FreeTemples movement including media houses, over 3 cr people, & many spiritual & religious leaders who have stood up for this cause. I express my utmost gratitude to everyone,” Sadhguru said in a tweet, along with a video message.

In the video message, Sadhguru says, “It’s a matter of great joy to see that the Uttarakhand state government has released all the 51 temples that were recently mandated to be under the government administration.”

“This is a very big step for the Hindu aastha (belief) because the Hindu astha should be in the hands of the community. Without the heart of a devotee, there is no aastha.”

“They (government) can improve the infrastructure and make transportation more convenient, but the temples itself must be run by the devotees. I am glad the Uttarkhand government has realised this and my particular congratulations and blessings to the honourable chief minister,” he further said.

“This should be a welcome step for the whole country and I wish more chief ministers take note of this and move in his direction. In other states, it may not be as simple as it is in Uttarakhand; there may be more complex issues. But whatever the issue, it can be sorted out if there is willingness.”

“I hope the newly-elected government in Tamil Nadu takes similar steps because Tamil Nadu temples are particularly in a bad shape.”

Sadhguru’s message comes after Uttrakhand CM Tirat Singh Rawat, in a historic decision, overturned the decision made by his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Last month, Sadhguru launched a nationwide campaign to free the temples of Tamil Nadu from the state government control. He said that more than 3 crore people have voiced their support for the movement.

The Indian yogi’s campaign has seen celebrities, politicians, industry leaders and media representatives joining the ordinary citizens in appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to end the discriminatory practice of managing Hindu spaces of worship. Sadhguru said he will work with new government to free Tamil Nadu temples.