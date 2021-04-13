Sadhguru’s message on Tamil New Year: “Act wisely to successfully navigate Covid-19 situation”

Covai Post Network

On the occasion of Tamil New Year, Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, said that everyone should act wisely to successfully navigate the Covid-19 situation. The spiritual guru emphasised the significance of the festival, which is celebrated on April 14.

In his New Year’s message, Sadhguru said: “A very happy Tamil New Year to everyone. In our Tamil culture, the arrival of the New Year is very important. We are in the process of transitioning from the ‘Sarvari’ year to the ‘Plava’ year. This is because we developed a calendar that takes into account the rotations of Jupiter, the Moon, and the Sun, keeping track of the impact that these celestial bodies have on our planet.”

“At the end of the day, it is more than just balancing the books. This calendar was created by observing all of the changes that have occurred within our bodies and in the environment.”

Adding further, he said, “Last year was a difficult year for us. The Coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread devastation. Many people have lost loved ones, and many have suffered financially as a result of it.”

“We are now entering the Plava, a year more important for our sanity. This year, the Tamils, who are known for their wisdom, must act wisely to successfully emerge from the Covid-19 situation,” he concluded.