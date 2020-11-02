Sadhguru’s Next Book “Karma” To Be Launched In 2021

Covai Post Network

Penguin Random House, US, has acquired international rights for ‘Karma – A Yogi’s Guide to Creating Your Own Destiny,’ a new book authored by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation. The world’s leading publishing house has offered a million dollar advance for the book, a rarity that is only reserved for a handful of bestselling authors. Penguin Random House will publish and launch the book in US and India in April 2021. In India, the first print will run over 1 lakh copies.

‘Karma’ is one of the most deeply ingrained concepts – although a much maligned one – in the Indian psyche. Although most Indians accept karma as the governing principle of their lives, there are innumerable interpretations of the term, its power and function which has gradually acquired fatalistic connotations.

Through this book, Sadhguru seeks to put the reader back in the driver’s seat, turning him from a terror-struck passenger to a confident driver navigating the course of his own destiny. The book is an exploration and a manual, restoring one’s understanding of karma to its original potential for freedom and empowerment instead of a source of entanglement. It is a manual on how to live intelligently and joyfully in a challenging world.

Sadhguru’s previous book ‘Death – An Inside Story’ published by Penguin India topped the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 weeks. One of Sadhguru’s earliest and most popular books, ‘Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy’, a Penguin Random House, US publication was translated into 18 global languages with 10 more in the offing. It was also translated into 7 Indian languages. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.