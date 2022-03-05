Safety first,says PSG

Covai Post Network





PSG Health Sciences celebrated the National Safety Day today. It was observed with the purpose of generating awareness and commitment to working safely as per the directives of the National Safety Council of India. The theme for 2022 is “nurture young minds, develop safety culture”.

The chief guest of the occasion was Coimbatore District Fire Officer Mr P Annadurai. More than 200 students staff faculty and support personnel were present and witnessed various fire drill demonstrations. People were informed as, how various types of fire extinguishers can be used to douse the various types of fires. The highlight of the program was active participation by many student volunteers.

The event was organized by Mr K Rajagopal, Officer-Fire Safety & Medical Gas supply, who has created a strong team of volunteers trained to handle the various safety devices available in the institution.

Dr T M SubbaRao, Principal, PSG Medical College felicitated the gathering while Dr V Ramamoorthy, Head- Safety of PSG IMSR&H offered his vote of thanks. The national safety week is being celebrated from March 4th to 10th March in all the campuses of PSG institutions.

Students from PSG College of Nursing, PSG College of Physiotherapy, PSG College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Science students of PSG IMSR witnessed and participated in the program.