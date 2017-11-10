Sainik School admission: Applications to be issued till Nov 30

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

The entrance examination for admission to Grades VI and IX at Sainik School, Amaravathinagar at Udumalpet in Tirupur District for the academic year 2018-19 will be held on January 7.

Only boys aged between 10 and 11 years as on July 1 2018 (born between July 2, 2007 and July 1, 2008) are eligible for admission to Grade VI and boys aged between 13 and 14 years as on July 1, 2018 (born between July 2, 2004 and July 1, 2005) and studying in VIII std in a recognized school are eligible for admission to Grade IX, an official release said on Friday.

However for Grade VI, boys can write in English, Tamil, Hindi and other regional languages.

Exam Centres: For Class IX – Udumalapet, Puducherry and Chennai (English only) and for Class VI – Amaravathinagar and Puducherry (for Grade VI boys opting for examination in Tamil will appear in Amaravathinagar only).

Application and prospectus will be available in the school till November 30 at Rs. 400 (General/Defence categories), Rs. 250 (SC/ST categories). For those who wish to obtain the form through post, a demand draft drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, (drawn at State Bank of India, Amaravathinagar, branch code 2192) should be submitted at Rs an extra cost of Rs. 50, along with a covering letter mentioning postal address, clear indication of standard to which admission is sought and the category (SC/ST/Defence/General).

Medium of examination should also be indicated for Grade VI.

Applications are also available on net www.sainikschoolamaravathinagar.edu.in. Cost of application should be deposited by DD along with the completed form. Based on the parents income the Governmnent of Tamil Nadu/Ministry of Defence has sanctioned a scholarship upto Rs 50,000 per annum per student, it said.