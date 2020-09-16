Salem division begins cleanliness fortnight.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat programme, the Salem Division of Southern Railway began observing ‘Swachhta Pakhwara’ (Cleanliness Fortnight) from today.

Special drives and campaigns will be conducted to drive home the importance of cleanliness and Intensive efforts will be taken to further improve the standards of cleanliness in trains, railway stations, railway offices and railway premises during the fortnight.

The division commenced the cleanliness fortnight by taking the ‘Swachhta Pledge’, which was administered by A. Annadurai, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, to a section of the officers and staff in the office, Salem.

Other officers and staff took the pledge in their respective branches, duly maintaining social distancing in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, employees in the various railway stations, offices, workshops, all over the division took the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ to remain committed towards cleanliness and to initiate the quest for cleanliness.

Annadurainplanted a sapling in the premises

This campaign will be held in a special manner till 30 September and various intensive efforts will be undertaken to improve the standards of cleanliness over Salem Division, the release said.