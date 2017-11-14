Salem railway division opens holiday home, Rest House at Yercaud

Covai Post Network

The Salem Division of Southern Railway opened a staff holiday home and an officers’ rest house at Yercaud today as part of welfare activities for its staff and retired officials.

The Rs 30-lakh facilities have been developed on the erstwhile Micro Wave Tower premises. Solar-powered lamps have been fitted on the holiday home premises, according to a statement.

Divisional Railway Manager Hari Shankar Verma said the facilities have been the result of the long pending demand of employees.

The two holiday homes and three rest house rooms have been provided with furniture and cooking facilities and will have a team of caretakers available round the clock, he added.

The facilities were inaugurated by Salem Division Assistant Divisional Engineer A Ramachandran in the presence of Verma and other senior officials.