  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi meets Japan PM Shinzo Abe at the ASEAN Summit
  • Chennai: Woman burnt to death by jilted lover. Victim’s mother and sister also injured
  • Ryan Murder Probe: CBI to summon 4 SIT members today
  • Kerala: Three men in police custody in connection with murder of RSS worker in Thrissur

Coimbatore

Salem railway division opens holiday home, Rest House at Yercaud

Covai Post Network

November 14, 2017

The Salem Division of Southern Railway opened a staff holiday home and an officers’ rest house at Yercaud today as part of welfare activities for its staff and retired officials.

The Rs 30-lakh facilities have been developed on the erstwhile Micro Wave Tower premises. Solar-powered lamps have been fitted on the holiday home premises, according to a statement.

Divisional Railway Manager Hari Shankar Verma said the facilities have been the result of the long pending demand of employees.

The two holiday homes and three rest house rooms have been provided with furniture and cooking facilities and will have a team of caretakers available round the clock, he added.

The facilities were inaugurated by Salem Division Assistant Divisional Engineer A Ramachandran in the presence of Verma and other senior officials.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
24°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿