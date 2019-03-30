  • Download mobile app
30 Mar 2019, Edition - 1355, Saturday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Five killed in factory explosion in eastern China
  • Death knell for British PM Theresa May’s Brexit deal as MPs reject it by 344 to 286
  • The TPCC has urged the Chief Election Commissioner to ensure strict implementation of the MCC.
Travel

Coimbatore

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu new chairman of CII Southern Region

Covai Post Network

March 30, 2019

Coimbatore : Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, Chairman and Managing Director, Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, here has been elected as the Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2019-20.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad was elected as the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for the year 2019-20 at thge annual general meeting held at Chennai recently.

Jayavarthanavelu is closely associated with the CII and was the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region in 2018-19, a CII release said today.

He was also the Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council during the 2006-07 and Chairman of Textiles Sub-Committee, CII Southern Region for the period 2002 – 2004.

Reddy is an active member of CII and is a Member of CII National Council from 2014-19 and also held positions as Past Chairman of CII National Pharma Committee and Past Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh State Council during 2003-04.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿