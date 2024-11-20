Sara Ali Khan Curates and Hosts an Exclusive Wellness and Yoga Retreat on Airbnb

Covai Post Network

Bookings for this wellness and yoga retreat in Goa – which will be listed on Airbnb for ₹0 – open on November 27, 10 AM IST

Coimbatore : Bollywood actor, fitness and travel enthusiast Sara Ali Khan will for the first time curate and host an exclusive wellness and yoga retreat for a group of up to four guests at a serene Airbnb in Goa, India. Set amidst the lush landscape of the sunshine state, this retreat is set to offer the ultimate escape, providing a perfect backdrop for relaxing and nurturing one’s holistic wellbeing. Known for balancing her dedication to fitness with her fast paced cinematic career, Sara is now bringing her passion for wellness and yoga to Airbnb for this retreat in Goa. Guests will enjoy practising yoga with Sara in a stunning nature-inspired sanctuary, and get the opportunity to gain insights into Sara’s personal wellness rituals and secrets. “I’m really excited to welcome guests to this special wellness and yoga retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, we’ll focus on nourishing the mind, body and soul while creating meaningful memories together. It’s an opportunity to unwind, reconnect and embrace life’s simple pleasures in an unforgettable setting,” shared Sara.

Airbnb signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Tourism Department in 2022

“We are ecstatic to welcome Sara as Airbnb’s latest host. With the rise of Indian travellers seeking unique and immersive experiences when they explore destinations, combined with Bollywood as a cultural zeitgeist, this retreat promises to be unlike any other. It also offers a glimpse into wellness tourism as an exciting emerging travel trend,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

“Goa’s evolution as a wellness destination highlights the state’s incredible diversity. In partnership with Airbnb, we are committed to promoting Goa as a harbour for high-quality tourism and experiences that travellers can discover, cherish and rejoice in,” said Shri Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa.

Curated and led by Sara, the two-day retreat will see guests experiencing Sara’s all-time favourite wellness activities, including:A meet and greet with Sara followed by a bespoke yoga session guided by Sara..A personalised welcome note sharing Sara’s tips for embracing wellness during a hectic schedule .Savouring some of Sara’s favourite healthy dishes such as sprouts salad, grilled fish or chicken, hummus with sauteed veggies, palak paneer with roti and tandoori tikkas.Basking in the serenity of Goa through a guided nature trail .Unwind with rejuvenating massages that promote relaxation and well-being.Taking home a special personalised memorabilia from Sara to cherish this unforgettable experience.Requests to book open at 10 am IST on November 27 at airbnb.com/saraalikhan.The three day retreat will be priced Nothing . The guest will be selected on a first come, first served basis, and can bring up to three companions along.Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Goa.