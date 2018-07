Saravanampatti power supply to be hit on July 5

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Power supply will be suspended in the areas under Saravanampatti KV substation on July 5 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Sravanampatti, Amman Kovil, Chinnavedampatti, Krishnapuram, Sivanandhapuram, Vellakinar, UruMandampalayam, Gounder Mills, Subramaniyampalayam, KNG Pudur, Maniyakarampalayam, Lakshmi Nagar, Natchimuthu Nagar, Jayaprakash Nagar, Ganapathypudur, Udayampalayam, Vellakinar Housing Unit and Vinayagapuram will be affected.

A TANGEDCO statement said this was to carry out routine monthly maintenance works.