Save Soil Movement: Awareness Events to be held across TN on Earth Day

To commemorate Earth Day on April 22, soil awareness events will be held across Tamil Nadu to educate the public and to raise visibility for the global Movement to Save Soil from extinction. The Movement was launched by Sadhguru last month.

In this connection, the state field coordinator of the Cauvery Calling Movement, Mr. Tamilmaran told reporters at the Chennai Press Club today (April 20):

‘Connect with Soil’ events will be held in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Tanjavur and other districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 22nd. The events will create awareness on soil extinction and the role of citizens in preventing this catastrophe. The events are scheduled at public spaces that see significant daily foot fall such as transport and transit hubs.

The objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge Governments across the globe to initiate policy reforms to protect soil from extinction. Sadhguru has embarked on a 100-day lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East through 26 countries to build global political consensus for systemic reform to address the dire challenge of soil extinction.

Departing from London on March 21, Sadhguru has covered several European countries till date including the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, France, Belgium and Hungary. He has met with political, business, social and cultural leaders; celebrities; and media houses to focus urgent attention on soil extinction. He will travel to the Middle East before entering India on the 75th day of his journey in tribute to India’s 75th year of independence.

Thus far, six Caribbean nations have signed MoUs with the Save Soil Movement in a pledge to protect soils in their nations. The Offices of the Commonwealth which comprises 54 member nations have also pledged support for the Movement.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by global bodies such as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Food Program (WFP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)” said Mr Tamilmaran