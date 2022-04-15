Save Soil Movement: Cycle Awareness Rally on Soil Conservation arrives in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Twenty-seven cyclists arrived in Coimbatore today on a bicycle rally that commenced from Bengaluru to raise awareness about soil conservation. The cyclists said they undertook the rally in support of the global Movement to Save Soil, launched last month by Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation.

“Soil fertility is declining rapidly worldwide. Scientists and UN researchers say that if we do not take action now to restore the declining soil fertility, we will not be able to farm after the next 40-50 years,” they said explaining why they embarked on the cycle rally. “Isha founder Sadhguru has started a movement to protect the soil, urging the nations of the world to enact appropriate laws in this regard. To this end, at the age of 65, he is traveling 30,000 km on a motorcycle from London through 27 countries to raise awareness among the people,” they added stating that this inspired them to contribute to awareness generation in their own capacity.

The team, Pedal Pushers, includes veterans, IT employees, and members of the medical profession. “We started this cycle rally yesterday. We cycled about 420 km from Bangalore to Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to create awareness among the public,” they said.

The rally was organized in Bengaluru by music composer Shri. Chandan Shetty and actor Niveda Gowda who flagged off the rally from Bengaluru.

Departing from there, they reached Coimbatore via Hosur, Krishnagiri, Salem and Erode and completed their journey at Isha Yoga Center.