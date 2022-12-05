Save Soil Movement to Conduct Awareness Programs Across Tamil Nadu On World Soil Day

Covai Post Network

On World Soil Day on the 5th of December, volunteers of the Save Soil Movement will conduct awareness programs in more than 60 places in Tamil Nadu to bring attention to save the dying soil. The Save Soil Movement is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils across the world through policy-driven initiatives. This is the minimum organic content required to keep the soil fertile and capable of yielding food.

Awareness programs will be organized at prominent public spaces like bus stands, railway stations, and beaches in all the districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tirunelveli, and Erode. Volunteers of the Tamil Nadu Save Soil Movement are planning to conduct Walkathons, Cycle rallies, and display Save Soil placards to draw their support on an issue that poses an existential threat to humanity.

In Chennai, awareness programs will be at Madipakkam Lakeshore, Elliott’s Beach, Meenakshi College, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Madurai Devar Statue, Vellore Fort, Hosur Railway Station, Rameswaram Ramanatha Swamy Temple, etc. Not only limited to the state, but the volunteers are also organizing awareness programs in all the states of India.

95% of our food comes from the soil, but Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts crop yields could fall by up to 50% in certain regions by 2050 due to climate change and soil extinction. Understanding the urgency, Sadhguru launched the Save Soil Movement and- in March 2022, undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations. He rode across Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and 11 Indian states meeting experts, celebrities, elected representatives, and the general public, bringing to the fore the urgent threat of soil degradation. The movement in a short span, reached over 3.91 billion people, and 81 nations have committed to framing soil-friendly policies. 11 States have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Isha Outreach to Save Soil.