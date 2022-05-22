Save Soil Movement: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wishes success

Covai Post Network

Expressing his “heartfelt support” for the Movement to Save Soil, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said in a Twitter message that “it is very important that the soil is healthy.”

“Our body is made up of the five elements – earth, water, fire, air and space. This is what decides our life. Soil determines the quality of water and air. Therefore, it is very important that the soil is healthy. My heartfelt support to @SadhguruJV ji’s #SaveSoil campaign and wish it success”, read the CM’s message. (https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1527886973393698816)

Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, launched the global movement to save soil from extinction this March. It comes in the wake of alarming degradation of fertile soils across the world, posing a clear and present threat to global food and water security. The United Nations has warned that at current rates of soil degradation, 90% of the earth could turn into desert by 2050- less than three decades from now.

Sadhguru acknowledged the UP CM’s message with this note of appreciation: “Namaskaram Shri. Yogi Adityanath ji. Deeply appreciate your support to #SaveSoil. Soil is the Living Link that holds the planet’s ecosystem together. Strengthening and nourishing this link is most critical to securing the future of our planet.” -Sg

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to build consensus for urgent policy-driven action globally to prevent soil from becoming extinct.

Soil extinction could lead to unprecedented ecological, economic and social catastrophes worldwide. This includes intensifying climate change, global food and water shortages, brutal civil strife and migratory exodus across continents threatening the security and cultural fabric of every nation.

Several leaders across the political spectrum in India have publicly pledged their support to Save Soil. They include the Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers.

The Save Soil Movement has garnered global support including UN and international environment bodies; agriculture and soil scientists; heads of state; business, social and cultural leaders; celebrities and the sporting fraternity; and millions of citizens worldwide.

The primary objective of the Movement is to urge all nations to mandate a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils. The Movement is proposing a policy-driven mandate supported by government incentives to farmers to raise organic content on farmlands. The aim is to prevent soil extinction and transform farming into an economically lucrative and ecologically regenerative practice.