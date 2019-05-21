School,college buses being checked for safety

  • Download mobile app
23 May 2019
Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2019

Coimbatore : The District Collector K Rajamani today cautioned that stringent action will be taken against the educational institutions, which violate or fail to maintain the vehicles transporting the students according to safety standards stipulated for them.

Talking to reporters after inspecting some of the vehicles at PRS Grounds here, Rajamani said that the institutions should take care of safety measures, particularly brakes and engine.

There are 1,172 buses transporting students, from kids to adults of 221 schools in the city limits and the inspection, which began Tuesday will be over by June first week, he said.

Inspection will be carried out on the safety standards, including brakes, height of steps, emergency exit, as stipulated by Motor Vehicles Act, he said adding the stipulation will also be applicable for contract buses also.

He also said that the administration will look into the complaints, if any, with regard to overspeed of the buses, including the government owned ones.

