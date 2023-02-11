Scoot Launches “Valentine’s Day” Network Sale

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group has launched a “Valentine’s Day” network sale, running till 14 February 2023. Customers in Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Vishakhapatnam can treat their loved ones to a romantic getaway or a well-deserved beach holiday, with promotional fares starting from as low as ₹5,900.

Customers can choose from popular destinations across Scoot’s network, including cities in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam. Promotional fares listed are for one-way journeys in economy, including taxes. For more information on the network sale, visit https://www.flyscoot.com/promotions/valentines-day-sale-in.

Scoot General Manager India and West Asia, Brian Torrey, said, “This Valentine’s Day, Scoot is excited to connect our customers in India to other parts of the world to celebrate with their loved ones at even more affordable fares. We remain committed to continue engaging our customers with safe and reliable flights, quality service and unique experiences.”

Scoot’s network presently encompasses 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories, out of which 59 destinations are available for booking as of February 2023. Scoot operates passenger services between Singapore and various destinations in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The latest Scoot flight schedule can be viewed here. For more on Scoot, visit www.flyscoot.com/en.