Seagram’s 100 Pipers is ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’ with the Launch of India’s First NFT dedicated to Tree Plantation

Over the years, Seagram’s 100 Pipers ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ platform has been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society, thereby bringing to life the brand’s core proposition of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ in an experiential manner. This year 100 Pipers ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’ pledges to a greener future by vowing to plant 1 million trees over the course of one year in partnership with AROH Foundation. 100 Pipers launched this momentous campaign on Earth Day, 22nd April. 100 Pipers has also embraced technologies of the future & launched India’s first Environment-themed NFTs dedicated to Tree Plantation titled ‘Now Funding Tomorrow’. 13 coveted NFTs designs themed around ‘Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation’ were launched on 22nd Apr 2022, for purchase on https://ngagen.com/100pipers platform. And, all 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch. Proceeds from the NFT sales will be transferred to the AROH Foundation and additionally will help in contributing to a portion of the larger Tree Plantation initiative.

The brand also launched a unique digital campaign to further amplify awareness around the need for Tree Plantation. It has called upon the audience to become CTOs – Chief Tree Officers by participating in the NFT sale to not just grow their collection but also grow trees. For each exclusive NFT brand will plant 10 trees & likewise for each rare NFT, 2 trees will be planted.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, Pernod Ricard India Chief Marketing Officer Kartik Mohindra said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers believes in leadership of thought & innovation. Play For A Cause music events are key brand experiences that bring alive the ethos – ‘Be Remembered For Good’. This year, Play For A Cause aims to resonate even more strongly with the youth by supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration in two unique ways. Starting Earth Day 2022, 100 Pipers will work closely with AROH Foundation for planting 1 Million Trees across India over a year. Riding the winds of change, 100 Pipers has also leveraged new-age technologies like NFTs to support this cause & drive the message home with the future generations – a first-ever in India! We’ve received overwhelming response with our first set of NFTs selling out in under 10 mins. Being committed to the cause we will announce a 2nd NFT drop soon.”

